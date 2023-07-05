Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Llandudno FC have played at Maesdu Park since 1991

Cymru North side Llandudno say they are "devastated and deflated" after a grant application for a new 3G pitch was rejected.

Llandudno had to play home games in Bangor for the majority of 2022-23 after their 3G pitch was deemed unsafe.

A bid for a grant from the Welsh Government's communities facility programme to install a new pitch and LED floodlights, was unsuccessful.

"This decision is deeply disappointing," the club stated.

"We are utterly devastated and deflated with this decision as we know our fans will be as well.

"Our supporters have throughout one of the most challenging periods in our club's history remained loyal and supportive.

"Players associated with Llandudno FC have been informed of the situation and we are working to secure a venue and team ready for the start of the season.

"Although the road ahead appears beset with challenges, we intend to face every single one of them to the best of our ability."

Llandudno, who played in the Europa League in 2016 and lost to Sweden's IFK Goteborg, had been forced to play at Bangor's Nantporth Stadium since October 2022.

The 3G pitch at Maesdu Park, which was officially opened in 2014 by then Wales manager Chris Coleman, was deemed unsafe by the FAW and Uefa.

The Seasiders previously warned of the "dire financial" situation of having to play home games away from the town, with the women's side also affected.

Fundraising efforts included hosting a concert headlined by pop group Scouting for Girls in June, which the club said "did not prove to be the financial success originally believed possible".

Third tier club Llandudno Albion, who also played at the OPS Wind Arena, folded at the end of the 2022-23 campaign after failing to find a new home.