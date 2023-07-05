Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Mary McAteer (right) scored three goals in 15 games for Coventry United last season

Welsh forward Mary McAteer has signed for Sunderland on a one-year deal.

The 19-year-old joins the Championship club after leaving Coventry United at the end of last season.

McAteer is a former Wales youth international and in June earned a first call-up to the senior squad for Sunday's friendly against world champions the United States.

"I'm buzzing. I've been looking forward to this move ever since I agreed it," McAteer said of joining Sunderland.

"I'm really excited to get started, stay in the Championship, and I'm ready to push on."

Sunderland head coach Mel Reay said: "Mary is an exciting young player who has a lot of potential.

"She is a ball-carrying forward and can play anywhere across the front line. We are looking forward to getting on the grass and working with her once she returns from international duty."