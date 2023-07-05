Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Dimitrios Goutas is new Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut's second signing

Cardiff City have signed Greece centre-back Dimitrios Goutas on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old arrives on a free transfer having left Turkish side Sivasspor at the end of last season.

Goutas is the second signing under new Cardiff manager Erol Bulut, who has said he wants to bring in as many as 10 new players this summer.

"Dimitri has a lot of experience. He has played for Olympiacos and the Greek national team," said Bulut.

The Bluebirds boss added: "He can organise from the back and he is a good size for the Championship.

"He also has good speed, so I think he will be a very useful player for our style.

"He is one of those people who is really dangerous in the air and can score goals from set-pieces, which will be very good for us."

Goutas said: "From the first day I came here, I've felt warmth from everybody. I'm happy to join the team, and I will give my best to achieve our goals.

"I can't wait to train with the team and help with my experience. I will always give 100% and try to help the young players - that's why I'm here.

"I can't wait to learn to more about the Championship. I'm looking forward to meeting the squad, working with them and getting better day by day."

The Bluebirds are restricted by an EFL transfer embargo that prevents them from paying fees for signings.

Bulut - who was announced as new Bluebirds boss last month - made former Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo his first signing on Tuesday, with the Canada international joining on a season-long loan from French club Troyes.

Cardiff have also held talks with free agent Aaron Ramsey about a move back to his boyhood club, although they are not the only side interested in a deal for the 32-year-old Wales captain.