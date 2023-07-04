Last updated on .From the section Football

Luan, pictured playing for Corinthians in 2021, won two caps for Brazil in 2017

Brazilian club Corinthians have condemned "cowardly" fans who assaulted midfielder Luan at a hotel.

Local media reported he was dragged out of the building by angry supporters unhappy with his performances.

Luan, whose contract expires at the end of the season, posted a picture on Instagram of his blood-stained clothes.

"Corinthians received with sadness and indignation the information that athlete Luan was assaulted by alleged fans," the club said in a statement.

"After another repugnant case of violence, Corinthians regrets the current intolerance that dominates Brazilian soccer. Nothing justifies the cowardly aggression suffered by the athlete."

Luan suffered minor injuries after he was assaulted at a party he was hosting at the hotel on Tuesday, local media reported.

The 30-year-old, who was once linked with Liverpool and won an Olympic gold medal at Rio 2016, has scored 11 goals in 80 matches for Corinthians but has not played regularly for the last two season.

Corinthians, traditionally one of the biggest names in Brazilian club football, have struggled this season and were eliminated in the Copa Libertadores group stage for just the second time in their history.