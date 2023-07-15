Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Former Bayern Munich forward Uli Hoeness was the club's general manager from 1979 to 2009 before going on to serve as president

Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness is confident they will sign England captain Harry Kane this summer.

The German champions have reportedly bid £70m for the Tottenham striker.

Chairman Daniel Levy met Bayern Munich officials on Thursday over a possible sale, and Hoeness says there have been talks with the striker's advisers.

"Kane has clearly signalled in all conversations that his decision stands - and if it stays, then we'll get him," Hoeness told Sport1. external-link

"He wants to play in Europe and luckily for us Tottenham will not be next year. He now has another opportunity to come to a top club in Europe."

Hoeness indicated that discussions with Kane's brother Charlie, who is his agent, and his father Patrick had been positive.

"His advisers are also very pleasant in this case," he said. "Up to now, the father and the brother have always stood by what they promised. If it stays that way, that's OK."

Kane, whose Spurs contract expires next June, scored 30 Premier League goals last season.

Last week, new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou said he would present his "vision" for the club to Kane amid the Bayern interest.

On Friday, the 29-year-old was named in the squad for the club's pre-season tour of Australia, Thailand and Singapore.