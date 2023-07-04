Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Switzerland drew 3-3 with Zambia when Iman Beney won her first cap

Teenage Switzerland midfielder Iman Beney has been ruled out of the Women's World Cup because of a serious knee injury, a day after being selected.

The 16-year-old sustained the anterior cruciate ligament blow in a tackle during training ahead of the team's friendly against Morocco on Wednesday.

Bayer Leverkusen's Amira Arfaoui has been called up as a replacement.

Beney, who plays for Young Boys, made her senior Switzerland debut on 30 June against Zambia.

There have been concern over ACL injuries in the women's game, including those affecting England's Leah Williamson and Beth Mead who will also both miss the World Cup.

Beney will turn 17 on 23 July - two days after Switzerland play the Philippines in their opening game of the tournament that is being held in Australia and New Zealand.

The Swiss team, who are in group A, will also face Norway and New Zealand on 25 and 30 July respectively.