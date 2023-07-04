Close menu

Roberto Firmino: Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli sign Brazil forward after Liverpool exit

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments109

Roberto Firmino has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli on a free transfer after leaving Liverpool.

The Brazil forward, 31, was a free agent after his Liverpool contract expired at the end of last season.

Firmino scored 111 goals in 362 games for the Reds after joining from Hoffenheim in 2015.

He is one of several big-name signings by Saudi clubs this summer and joins Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy at Al-Ahli after he left Chelsea last week.

N'Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly have also left Chelsea for Saudi Arabia, with Karim Benzema, Ruben Neves and Marcelo Brozovic among the others to move, while ex-Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard has become manager of Al-Ettifaq.

The trend underlines the league's ambition to be one of the top five in the world and follows a decision in June by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns Newcastle United, to take over four leading clubs in the country.

Firmino left Anfield as a free agent this summer, along with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner.

The departing quartet were given a generous ovation from team-mates and fans after the final game of the season, but it was modern-day great Firmino who took the loudest applause.

Forming a devastating attacking trio with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, he helped Liverpool win the Champions League in 2019, the Premier League in 2020 and both the FA Cup and League Cup in 2022.

He also scored the only goal in extra time as Liverpool beat Flamengo to win the Fifa Club World Cup for the first time in December 2019.

It was announced in March that Firmino would be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Comments

Join the conversation

109 comments

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 22:35

    At some point Saudi football will copy their golf counterparts and realise its cheaper to buy the administrators than it is the players.

    Thankfully football has the uncorruptable FIFA in charge.

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 22:40

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Well said. Some might not spot your sarcasm there though.

  • Comment posted by King Eric VII, today at 22:34

    Any Saudi league owners reading: Please come and talk to Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial and Donny Van De Beek, they will transform your club!

    • Reply posted by Your Display Name, today at 22:40

      Your Display Name replied:
      Well, it was the great missing challenge on his CV that he had to do to silence the critics:

      Play Football in La L...Ah-Ahli.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:33

    Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face with a 20 million pound bag of cash

    • Reply posted by 70ERmissus, today at 22:37

      70ERmissus replied:
      You'd have thought he could have found a gig with a decent club I a decent league that still would have paid buckets of cash for his talents

  • Comment posted by BrianM, today at 22:38

    I don't get it. If you're a multi millionaire. There's only so much money you can spend. If you have 3 houses and 6 cars, what else can you buy?

    • Reply posted by andrew, today at 22:40

      andrew replied:
      4 houses and 7 cars for a start

  • Comment posted by Alex Mufti, today at 22:34

    Ohhh Bobby Nooooo

    • Reply posted by Tortoise, today at 22:47

      Tortoise replied:
      The Saudi soccer teams should have signed russo and rapinoe and paid them equal salaries

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 22:37

    I played football at school. Maybe I can get signed up over there?

    • Reply posted by Tortoise, today at 22:51

      Tortoise replied:
      Problem is Chris, you were probably the left back when it came to soccerball which is the position reserved for the coaches kids who can't kick a ball straight

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 22:34

    Wow, with that salary he’ll be having diamonds put on those teeth now.

    They’ll be able to spot his smile with the Mars Rover

  • Comment posted by CurtisC, today at 22:44

    Beyond the football and salaries it will be interesting to watch how players and their families settle into Saudi society and if they integrate into the community, live in compounds of expats or
    Commute from UAE/Dubai.

    • Reply posted by week 2 name, today at 22:46

      week 2 name replied:
      Good luck with that.

  • Comment posted by Tyke, today at 22:39

    He's a pro footballer.Good luck to him.

  • Comment posted by Ronny Rosen-chin, today at 22:46

    Too young, lots of big games left in him. Shame

    • Reply posted by ianH, today at 22:50

      ianH replied:
      Shame in what? Do you have a car? Are you shamed everytime you fill up? That's a NO !!!

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 22:35

    Great player who showed class.
    Seems to have gone the other way now.
    Sheep 🐑 and money 💵

  • Comment posted by Jiggery Pokery, today at 22:42

    Si Senor...

    Give the ball to Bobby he will score...

    Great service to Liverpool FC...

    And why not...

    Fill yer boots lad...

    Isn't it

  • Comment posted by my account has been hijacked, today at 22:38

    That’s a shame.
    Gerrard moving is less surprising.
    I’d hoped firmino would’ve wanted to compete in a proper league.

  • Comment posted by Ollie Gark, today at 22:50

    I used to play Sunday league...I wonder if they'll have me?

  • Comment posted by jay777, today at 22:40

    This is worrying for the sport.
    The money funding these transfers has already torn apart golf. Now football is obviously next on the list. .

    • Reply posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 22:43

      Dreddy Tennis replied:
      Yes, but they're getting unmotivated, over-the-hill players and frankly the cost of buying football as a whole is on a totally different planet to the cost of buying golf.

  • Comment posted by Oingo Boingo, today at 22:33

    A shrewd signing for the Saudi league; a touch of much needed class for a league that needs it

  • Comment posted by ianH, today at 22:49

    Friend of mine works in Saudi. Left the army after 25 years now works as project manager. £120,000 a year TAX FREE!!! Wife back home uses the army pension of £30k a year. Easy money

  • Comment posted by tv, today at 22:46

    Players want to play in the BIGGEST cash league in the world.
    If tomorrow Faroe Island give them 100 million a month they would play in that league.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 22:32

    Good luck, brilliant player for LFC, hope it works for you.

  • Comment posted by Otm Shank, today at 22:46

    Wasn't he linked with Real Madrid? Quite surprised by this turn of events as I thought he would stay in Europe.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport