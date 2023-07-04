Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Alex Gilbert (left) was captain of Brentford's B team last season and scored 16 goals as they won the Premier League Cup

Middlesbrough have signed Republic of Ireland youth forward Alex Gilbert from Brentford on a four-year contract.

The 21-year-old turned down the offer of a new deal with the Premier League Bantams to join Michael Carrick's side.

Gilbert made his senior debut for Brentford against Boro in an FA Cup third round tie in January 2021.

He spent the first half of the 2021-22 season on loan in League Two with Swindon, where he played 12 times but did not score a goal.

Gilbert will join Terrell Agyemang at the Riverside Stadium for next season following the arrival of the 20-year-old defender from Manchester City.

