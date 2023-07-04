Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Livingston, Hearts, Hibernian, Aberdeen, Tavernier, Wright
New Al Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard is interested in reuniting with Rangers captain James Tavernier, who is also interesting a number of other Saudi Pro League clubs. (90 mins)
Celtic star Reo Hatate has moved to cool speculation he could be tempted with a move to a cash-rich Saudi club but the midfielder does admit he holds a dream of playing in the English Premier League as he looks to the Champions League next term with the Scottish champions. (DAZN via Daily Record)
Al-Ettifaq have made a concrete approach to new manager Steven Gerrard's former club Rangers regarding winger Scott Wright. (Football Insider)
Livingston striker Bruce Anderson has been granted permission to hold transfer talks with Georgian club Torpedo Kutaisi, managed by Scotsman Steve Kean. (Scottish Sun)
Steven Naismith hopes to recruit up to six new signings for Hearts this summer despite missing out already on big targets. (Football Scotland)
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski has started running at the Dons' Algarve training camp and will be fit before the Europa League play-off towards the end of August, having feared a much longer lay-off when he was injured back in May. (Scottish Sun)
"I'm content with where we are at the moment," says chief executive Ben Kensell as Hibernian plan more squad changes over the summer. (Scotsman)
Arsenal are pressing ahead with a move for Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, with Celtic retaining a significant sell-on fee for the Dutchman, 22. (Bild via Daily Record)
Serie A side Torino are moving closer to a deal for Hellas Verona defender Josh Doig, which would land Hibernian a sell-on fee, according to reports in Italy. (Edinburgh Evening News)
TikTok opportunist Brandon Diau, 30, was one of seven trialists in the Greenock Morton squad for last night's friendly at Annan Athletic. (Football Scotland)