New Al Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard is interested in reuniting with Rangers captain James Tavernier, who is also interesting a number of other Saudi Pro League clubs. (90 mins) external-link

Celtic star Reo Hatate has moved to cool speculation he could be tempted with a move to a cash-rich Saudi club but the midfielder does admit he holds a dream of playing in the English Premier League as he looks to the Champions League next term with the Scottish champions. (DAZN via Daily Record) external-link

Gangwon sporting director Kim Byung-ji has come out swinging at Yang Hyun-jun and his agents for "breaking their trust" as the fallout over a proposed move to Celtic continues. (MyDaily via Daily Record) external-link

Al-Ettifaq have made a concrete approach to new manager Steven Gerrard's former club Rangers regarding winger Scott Wright. (Football Insider) external-link

Livingston striker Bruce Anderson has been granted permission to hold transfer talks with Georgian club Torpedo Kutaisi, managed by Scotsman Steve Kean. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Steven Naismith hopes to recruit up to six new signings for Hearts this summer despite missing out already on big targets. (Football Scotland) external-link

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski has started running at the Dons' Algarve training camp and will be fit before the Europa League play-off towards the end of August, having feared a much longer lay-off when he was injured back in May. (Scottish Sun) external-link

"I'm content with where we are at the moment," says chief executive Ben Kensell as Hibernian plan more squad changes over the summer. (Scotsman) external-link

Arsenal are pressing ahead with a move for Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, with Celtic retaining a significant sell-on fee for the Dutchman, 22. (Bild via Daily Record) external-link

Serie A side Torino are moving closer to a deal for Hellas Verona defender Josh Doig, which would land Hibernian a sell-on fee, according to reports in Italy. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

TikTok opportunist Brandon Diau, 30, was one of seven trialists in the Greenock Morton squad for last night's friendly at Annan Athletic. (Football Scotland) external-link