Xisco Munoz: Sheffield Wednesday appoint ex-Watford boss as manager

Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Xisco Munoz is tossed into the air by his jubilant Watford team after achieving promotion
Xisco Munoz brought Watford promotion to the top flight despite only taking over in the December 2020

Sheffield Wednesday have appointed former Watford boss Xisco Munoz as their manager, to replace Darren Moore.

Munoz, 42, led Watford to the Premier League during his time in charge, before being sacked with the Hornets 14th in the top flight.

The Spaniard also coached Dinamo Tbilisi in Georgia, Spanish side Huesca, and Cypriot club Anorthosis Famagusta.

Wednesday are back in the Championship after winning the play-off final.

Moore's departure following the Owls' promotion, which ended a two-year stay in the third tier, was described as the "right" decision by owner Dejphon Chansiri, who added that the appointment of a new boss "must be the right fit".external-link

Chansiri has already intimated there will be a "flexible" transfer budget for Munoz to work with and that the manager will have the final say on deals in an in-house Q&Aexternal-link earlier this summer.

Former Valencia winger Munoz was only at Watford for 10 months, but was able to build on the work of predecessor Vladimir Ivic by guiding the Hornets into second place with 91 points following his December arrival.

His last role, with Famagusta, ended in January when he was sacked after a five-game losing run.

Comments

Join the conversation

55 comments

  • Comment posted by David, today at 19:44

    from a tiny club in Cyprus to a tiny club in Sheffield, the main difference will be the lack of sun in hilsborough.

    • Reply posted by buffalo springfield, today at 19:48

      buffalo springfield replied:
      Obsessed much?

  • Comment posted by pinny, today at 19:39

    Hope he is better than his record seams to last around 5 months

  • Comment posted by kal77uk, today at 19:38

    Deluded Owls....Watford leftovers.

  • Comment posted by T28ColdBlowLion, today at 19:37

    I'd rather have kept Darren Moore. Good man excellent character and a credit to the game and himself

    • Reply posted by 186726, today at 19:45

      186726 replied:
      But he walked due to pay and I wouldn't have offered him 4x more either

  • Comment posted by LeedsOwl, today at 19:32

    By and large an unknown quantity but best wishes to him. Chansiri's 7th manager in his 8 years here, the man is mis-managing our club I'm afraid.

  • Comment posted by Bobbby H, today at 19:26

    Shambolic football club, I could not understand when they parted-ways with Darren Moore (perhaps the Chairman is insane?)

    • Reply posted by 4737 Carlin Sir, today at 19:32

      4737 Carlin Sir replied:
      DM asked for a 400% salary increase for him and his staff. That’s the reason for the parting of ways.

  • Comment posted by John, today at 19:22

    You’re never more than ten feet from an ex Watford manager.

    • Reply posted by 186726, today at 19:46

      186726 replied:
      And how many of the. Have we had exactly

  • Comment posted by Matt P, today at 19:16

    Oh Jesus - I almost want us to be relegated for this!

    • Reply posted by JimmyB, today at 19:20

      JimmyB replied:
      Don't be so stupid, you must be a blunt to suggest that

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 19:15

    Be interesting to see what a flexible transfer budget is.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 19:13

    Only one premier league team in Sheffield,Owls been second best for 20 yrs,city is red and white

    • Reply posted by Opportunity Locks, today at 19:22

      Opportunity Locks replied:
      More Blue and White, and always has been.

  • Comment posted by NightOwl, today at 19:09

    Up up and away fly those beautiful owls

  • Comment posted by RoundTheOutside, today at 19:04

    What happened to Paul Ince taking over?

  • Comment posted by AD, today at 19:03

    Going straight back down then 😂

  • Comment posted by Jockney, today at 19:03

    Hasn't everyone been an ex Watford boss at some point ?

    • Reply posted by Alan Honeybilk, today at 19:19

      Alan Honeybilk replied:
      I applied for the Watford job,but was turned down because I have never bought any Elton John records.

  • Comment posted by JimmyB, today at 19:01

    I hope the fans don't get to ambitious and expect more than the players can deliver, let's be honest a complete new team is needed to challenge at the top of the table, consolidation is the key and anything better than that is a bonus

    • Reply posted by Eamon Mahon, today at 19:31

      Eamon Mahon replied:
      I disagree. I am a Blades fan but realistically think the Owls could easily finish in a top 6th Birth this coming season. They only had one bad wobbly patch but then it was a little prolonged than would normally be.

  • Comment posted by hi, today at 19:01

    He's a great manager who'll do very well at Sheff Wed.
    As a Watford fan I was gutted to see him leave us.
    Good luck Xisco and good luck next season Sheff Wed.
    He should
    never have been sacked

    • Reply posted by Big Dave, today at 19:28

      Big Dave replied:
      I think Big Dave said that at 18:47

  • Comment posted by Watford Dave, today at 19:00

    He almost lasted a year with us, excellent manager unreasonably sacked. Tactically clever and improved players.
    Good luck to him and Sheffield Wednesday

  • Comment posted by gazza, today at 18:50

    hope he lasts longer then he did at watford. . plenty to prove. .

    • Reply posted by mason , today at 19:09

      mason replied:
      Lucky to get through a week at Watford haha

  • Comment posted by Nigel, today at 18:49

    Premiership here we come……..come on let’s get positive

  • Comment posted by Ecky Thump, today at 18:49

    This story should be top of the page as its breaking news shouldn't it?

