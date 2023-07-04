Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Ike Ugbo was in Canada's World Cup squad but did not make an appearance

Cardiff City have signed former Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo on loan from French side Troyes.

Ugbo, 24, has agreed a season-long deal to bolster Cardiff's attacking options.

The former England youth international was part of Canada's squad at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar and becomes Erol Bulut's first signing as Cardiff manager.

The Bluebirds are also close to sealing a move for Greece centre-back Dimitrios Goutas.

They are waiting on a medical for the 29-year-old with the intention of agreeing a two-year deal with the three-cap international.

Goutas is available on a free having left Turkish side Sivasspor at the end of last season.

Cardiff are restricted by an EFL transfer embargo that prevents them from paying fees for signings.

Manager Bulut - who was announced as new Bluebirds boss last month - said he had been keen on as many as 10 new signings as he looked to help Cardiff away from last season's position at the bottom end of the Championship.

Dimitrios Goutas made his international debut against Spain in 2021

A striker had been high up on Cardiff's transfer priorities with Sory Kaba having not returned at the end of his loan spell, the Midtjylland forward ending the last campaign as the club's top scorer with eight goals.

Conor Wickham did not have his short-term contract renewed while Wales striker Mark Harris turned down the offer of a new deal last week.

Lewisham-born Ugbo is thought to have been of interest to Cardiff since last year and arrives having begun his career with Chelsea, although he spent much of his time with the Premier League club out on loan.

He joined Belgian club Genk on a permanent deal in 2021 before moving to Ligue 1 side Troyes last summer.

"I'm very happy to be here. I've been waiting to come back to the English leagues for a while now and I'm really pleased that it's finally over the line.," Ugbo said.

"I spoke to the manager before coming here. He was telling me how I suit the Club, what I can do to help the Club and what the Club can do to help me.

"I think our ambitions align together, so I think it was a perfect choice for me."

Ugbo switched international allegiances to Canada in 2021 and has won eight caps, although he did not make an appearance from the bench in Qatar.

Cardiff have also held talks with free agent Aaron Ramsey about a move back to his boyhood club, although they are not the only side interested in a deal for the 32-year-old Wales captain.