England have reached their first European Under-21 Championship final since 2009 after beating Israel comfortably in Georgia.
Morgan Gibbs-White opened the scoring in the 42nd minute with a looping header from Cole Palmer's cross, having missed an earlier penalty.
It was then Palmer who secured England's place in the final. The Manchester City forward tucked the ball in at the back post from an Emile Smith Rowe ball across the box to double the lead.
The excellent Palmer then exchanged passes with substitute Cameron Archer who made sure of the win as he smashed in England's third.
The Young Lions, who are still yet to concede a goal in the tournament, will play either Ukraine or Spain in Saturday's final, as they look to win the competition for the first time since 1984.
England should have been ahead in the 17th minute after a hectic few seconds of play. Smith Rowe had a shot cleared off the line and then an effort turned onto the post just a few seconds later.
Newcastle's Anthony Gordon was then brought down by Karm Jaber for a penalty but Gibbs-White placed the spot kick well wide of the right-hand post.
Lee Carsley's men continued to press and, after a dangerous ball by Palmer just evaded everyone, Gibbs-White's header finally gave England a deserved lead just before the break.
Israel's main threat came from set-pieces and Jaber fired well over when well placed in the box from a corner.
Their best chance of the match came when Dor Turgeman was played through on goal, but his shot was deflected wide for a corner, before Omri Gandelman flashed a shot wide from inside the area.
After Palmer doubled the lead, Israel thought they had pulled a goal back in the 85th minute but James Trafford, who is close to completing a £15m move to Burnley from Manchester City, kept out a close-range header.
England had already beaten Israel 2-0 in the group stage of the competition and substitute Archer made it one better with an emphatic late finish.
The win continues an excellent campaign for Carsley's side, who have the chance to become European champions at this level for the first time in 39 years.
Line-ups
Israel U21
Formation 4-4-2
- 23Zarfati
- 2Jaber
- 21LemkinBooked at 83mins
- 5Cohen
- 12Revivo
- 22HajajSubstituted forKhalailiat 56'minutes
- 15AzulaySubstituted forBiluat 75'minutes
- 6GandelmanSubstituted forPradaat 89'minutes
- 20LayousSubstituted forGiornoat 56'minutes
- 11TurgemanBooked at 20minsSubstituted forAbu Rumiat 89'minutes
- 10Gloukh
Substitutes
- 3Morgan
- 4Blorian
- 8Bar
- 9Giorno
- 13Khalaili
- 14Bilu
- 16Hofmeister
- 17Prada
- 18Keouf
- 19Abu Rumi
England U21
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Trafford
- 14Garner
- 5Harwood-Bellis
- 4ColwillBooked at 81mins
- 3Thomas
- 20Palmer
- 21GomesSubstituted forSkippat 79'minutes
- 17JonesSubstituted forDoyleat 88'minutes
- 10Smith RoweSubstituted forElliottat 74'minutes
- 7Gibbs-WhiteSubstituted forMaduekeat 79'minutes
- 11GordonSubstituted forArcherat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Skipp
- 9Archer
- 12Branthwaite
- 13Griffiths
- 15Cresswell
- 18Doyle
- 19Elliott
- 22Rushworth
- 23Madueke
- Referee:
- Morten Krogh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
