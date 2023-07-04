Lee Carsley's England Under-21 side have yet to concede a goal this tournament

England manager Lee Carsley does not see his side as "favourites" before the Euro Under-21 Championship semi-final against Israel in Georgia on Wednesday.

The Young Lions are hoping to make their first appearance in the competition's final since 2009.

England, yet to concede a goal, are being tipped to progress having already beaten Israel in the group stage.

"I've spoken to the players about how it's important for them to go out and express themselves," Carsley said.

"They've shown a real maturity to the way they've approached every game and every challenge.

"As a staff, it was important that we never deviated from the next thing being the most important.

"We spoke about making sure we don't look forward to the game too much because I've been there before myself as a player where you almost play the game in your mind and when you get to the game, you're done."

England face Israel in the Batumi Arena and the winners will take on Spain or Ukraine in the final.

Carsley says the time to get excited is on game day, though he is taken nothing for granted against Israel.

"We're both in the semi-final and I don't see ourselves as favourites," he added.

England will be without Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey, who has had to withdraw with an ankle injury he suffered during the quarter-final win over Portugal.

West Ham defender Ben Johnson and Norwich full-back Max Aarons are suspended after picking up two yellow cards.

'Players take price tags in their stride'

Carsley has a lot of options to choose from with a number of his squad playing regularly in the Premier League, some having already moved for big transfer fees.

Morgan Gibbs-White moved to Nottingham Forest from Wolves for a deal worth up to £42.5m, Anthony Gordon swapped Everton for Newcastle for a deal worth £45m and goalkeeper James Trafford is close to completing a £15m transfer to Burnley from Manchester City.

"We've shown with a lot of players - off the top of my head, Morgan and Anthony - that's the price tags that go with younger players now.

"It's just something that is the norm nowadays. What I will say about this group of players is they seem to just take that in their stride. They're very level-headed, very humble, and it's testament to their upbringing."

Aarons has been linked with his own big-money move away from Norwich this summer and does not think players' price tags matter once they are on the pitch.

"When I look around our group as players and the talent I see, those numbers do not come as a surprise because I know the talent and ability we have," Aarons said.

"But we are in a semi-final and it becomes a level playing field. Price tags are out of the window and it's about how you perform on the night."