Tone Leigh Finnegan opened the scoring for Cliftonville

Cliftonville and Sion Sifts have made it through to the final of the Women's Premiership League Cup.

The Reds hammered Linfield Ladies 6-1 at Solitude to ensure a comfortable passage through to the decider.

Sion were made to work a bit harder as they came away from Seaview with a 1-0 win over Crusaders.

Wednesday night's two semi-final results have set up a repeat of last season's final, which Sion won 2-0 after extra time.

Cora Chambers was the hero for Sion in the 2022 decider, scoring both goals, and she got the all-important strike in north Belfast to send her side through to this year's showpiece.

At Solitude, Tone Leigh Finnegan opened the scoring for Cliftonville with a free-kick curler.

Marissa Callaghan doubled the lead with a cool finish at the back post and Caitlin McGuinness scored a one-on-one with the keeper to give her side a 3-0 lead at the break.

Abi Magee fired in from the edge of the box off the crossbar and Fi Morgan netted a header. Keri Halliday then scored a consolation for Linfield before Vicky Carleton blasted home to round off the scoring for the Reds.