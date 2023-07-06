Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

McMenamin has won six caps for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland winger Conor McMenamin's move from Glentoran to Scottish Premiership club St Mirren for an undisclosed fee has been confirmed.

The 27-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with the Paisley-based club, who hold the option of a further year.

McMenamim has won six Northern Ireland caps, including substitute appearances in the recent 1-0 Euro qualifier defeats by Denmark and Kazakhstan.

"I'm really happy to have it over the line," McMenamin said.

It was reported on Wednesday that, after protracted negotiations, the Irish Premiership club had accepted St Mirren's latest offer.

The Scottish top-flight club are believed to have had two bids for McMenamin rejected before making an offer that the Glens were happy with.

McMenamin has been one of the best players in the Irish Premiership since joining Glentoran from Cliftonville in January 2021.

He made his Northern Ireland bow in the Nations League last summer.

'A real desire to come to St Mirren'

"We'd like to thank Glentoran for their professionalism in getting the deal done," read a statement from St Mirren on Thursday.

Manager Stephen Robinson said he was "thrilled" with the signing, praising "Conor and his agents for their willingness to get the move sealed" after "a protracted negotiation".

"They made the deal work by taking a little bit less and sacrificing their agency fee and less wages than initially agreed," he said. "That shows a real desire to come to St Mirren.

"We're excited to have him. He's arguably been the best player in the NIFL for two or three seasons now and was highly sought after. We've worked very hard for him and credit to the agents and the player.

"It's really refreshing to see an attitude where money wasn't everything to make the deal work and honesty from an agent.

"We've signed a very good footballer that can play in numerous positions. He can play right through the middle, as a wing-back and in behind the striker, so we've got a really versatile player who can score goals and create chances.

"In certain games last year, we lacked a wee bit of brilliance where someone can score out of nothing. We're hopeful he's the little spark you need sometimes in games like that.

McMenamin commented: "I'm really looking forward to it. It's been a long few weeks back-and-forth. I can't wait to get going.

"The manager wants me to be who I am and play the way I can play. He knows my strengths and I'm going to try and bring my strengths to the team."