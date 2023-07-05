Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glentoran have accepted an offer from St Mirren for Northern Ireland international Conor McMenamin.

The 27-year-old winger now looks set to complete a move from the Irish Premiership to Scotland's top flight.

St Mirren are believed to have had two bids for McMenamin rejected but it is understood an offer has now been made that the Glens are happy with.

The former Cliftonville attacker has won six international caps after making his debut last summer.

McMenamin has been one of the best players in the Irish Premiership since joining Glentoran from the Reds in January 2021.

After making his Northern Ireland bow in the Nations League last summer, he won his fifth and sixth caps coming off the bench and impressing in Northern Ireland's 1-0 defeats by Denmark and Kazakhstan last month.

St Mirren were in Belfast to play the Glens last Wednesday night and, speaking after the match to BBC Sport NI, Buddies boss Stephen Robinson said his club would "move on" and look elsewhere after confirming they had a bid for the winger rejected.

Speaking on the same night, Glens boss Warren Feeney, meanwhile, insisted that any potential future bid to sign McMenamin would only be accepted if it met the Irish Premiership club's valuation of the player.

McMenamin had been granted extra time off due to his involvement with the Northern Ireland senior squad for a training camp and then that Euro 2024 qualifier double-header, but had reported back for training at The Oval this week.