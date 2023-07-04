Close menu

Duncan Ferguson: Forest Green Rovers boss leaves after less than six months

Last updated on .From the section Forest Greencomments245

Duncan Ferguson
Former Everton player and coach Duncan Ferguson took charge at Forest Green on 26 January

Duncan Ferguson has left his role as Forest Green Rovers head coach after less than six months in charge.

The former Everton assistant manager and player was appointed in January with the club bottom of League One.

They were subsequently relegated to the fourth tier in April, with Ferguson overseeing one win in 18 matches.

The 51-year-old had signed a five-year contract with the Gloucestershire side and had talked about his and the club's long-term plans after their relegation.

"It's been a privilege to work with Dunc these last few months and this was a very difficult decision to make," said Forest Green owner Dale Vince.

"I'm grateful to Dunc for joining us in such difficult circumstances and for all of his hard work at the club.

"But I feel this is overall the right decision for everyone and I wish Dunc well in his next coaching role. We are parting as friends. You can't ask for much more than that."

Ferguson scored 73 goals for Everton as a player in two spells between 1994 and 2006 and was also capped seven times by Scotland.

He joined the Toffees coaching staff in 2014 and twice acted as caretaker manager before leaving the club last summer to pursue his first managerial position.

While Forest Green returned straight to League Two after one season in the third tier, Ferguson had been talking about rebuilding for next season - with three players brought in so far this summer transfer window.

Newly appointed chief executive, Marcus Reynolds, also spoke about the club needing "stability and progress" going forward.

They open the new season at home to Salford City on Saturday, 5 August.

'Whoever comes in has to be brave'

Analysis - Paul Furley, BBC Radio Gloucestershire

Rumours first started to circulate this lunchtime about Duncan Ferguson's future, with the club confirming the news this afternoon.

Known for his patience with head coaches and managers Dale Vince stuck by his man after last season's relegation - the club's first since the 1950s.

It may be a lack of progress on the recruitment front has prompted the move now, as Rovers look to rebuild. The question is who will that be under?

Vince has praised Ferguson for being brave enough to join the club in difficult circumstances in January and whoever replaces Big Dunc has to be equally brave.

There's a month to go before the season starts and although recruitment needs to be completed, whoever comes in will inherit a squad that isn't theirs.

Unlike when Rob Edwards came in during the summer of 2021, the new boss won't be presented with a group of players full of confidence and knowing only finishing touches are required to turn it in to one capable of promotion.

Comments

Join the conversation

245 comments

  • Comment posted by Dangerous Brian, at 15:42 4 Jul

    Madness of the people in football. The owner says overall this is the right decision for the club which is a world away from giving Ferguson a 5 year contract 4 months ago. Utter barmy.

    • Reply posted by big nolte, at 16:13 4 Jul

      big nolte replied:
      One win in eighteen so I believe , bad decision all-round.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, at 16:00 4 Jul

    Frank Lampard, this is your big moment, get up and seize it with both hands.

    • Reply posted by hammertime, at 16:09 4 Jul

      hammertime replied:
      What another pasty

  • Comment posted by HertfordPaul, at 15:14 4 Jul

    Ferguson and Forest Green? Anyone could see that wasn't going to be sustainable!

    • Reply posted by OnmeEd, at 18:37 4 Jul

      OnmeEd replied:
      Ferguson and management, that's another unsustainable one..

  • Comment posted by Donks, at 16:42 4 Jul

    Why give a 5 year contract to an unproven manager? The height of folly by the owner. The mind boggles.

    • Reply posted by Tortoise, at 19:04 4 Jul

      Tortoise replied:
      He could become the greatest soccer coach of all time, be on the same level as LeBron and Ronaldo

  • Comment posted by craig, at 15:19 4 Jul

    Shame
    Love Big Dunc an absolute legend
    I hope he finds a role in football that works for him

    • Reply posted by chriswvtr, at 15:39 4 Jul

      chriswvtr replied:
      Coaching inmates in wormwood scrubs?

  • Comment posted by bp24, at 15:39 4 Jul

    Forest Green progressed up the ranks fairly quickly and to believe they could make it in League One just like that is fantasy thinking. The new CEO wants stability but with Ferguson having had only half a season in charge he might be the person to identify what needs to be done to reverse last season's outcome. I hope he finds a new club run by people with more patience and acumen.

    • Reply posted by Mike, at 16:01 4 Jul

      Mike replied:
      They did not progress up the ranks fairly quickly, they spent the best part of two decades building slowly at National league level. They could be considered lucky as they have not been relegated since election back to the Hellenic League in 1975, but had two reprieves from relegation due to the demontions of Northwich and Salisbury.

  • Comment posted by boingy, at 15:19 4 Jul

    They need to feed those poor players some red meat.

    • Reply posted by Honking_Farmer, at 15:49 4 Jul

      Honking_Farmer replied:
      🥩🥓🍔🍖🍗

  • Comment posted by Will, at 15:43 4 Jul

    This seems like a disagreement between the new chief executive and the manager about the direction of the club.
    Otherwise it makes no sense to keep Ferguson through June and make 3 signings.

    • Reply posted by ok great and, at 19:37 4 Jul

      ok great and replied:
      1 win in 18.

      He's perfect for Everton then.

  • Comment posted by drew1012, at 15:07 4 Jul

    Owner has spent all the money in his JUST STOP OIL quest.

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, at 15:11 4 Jul

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      Good news.

  • Comment posted by Keiron , at 16:34 4 Jul

    I don't think turning water into wine or walking on water was in his CV.

    • Reply posted by Tange, at 16:59 4 Jul

      Tange replied:
      they were a few points from safety when he took over, and ended up relegated by about 20. Didn't need a miracle worker, just needed someone competent at League 1 level.

  • Comment posted by Tony, at 15:37 4 Jul

    Duncan Disorderly strikes again! Just give him the Everton job and be done with it!

  • Comment posted by oxroxx, at 15:07 4 Jul

    He couldn't stand the vegan burgers.

    • Reply posted by OnmeEd, at 18:39 4 Jul

      OnmeEd replied:
      Don't think he knows what one is

  • Comment posted by Ex Cllr Jon, at 16:17 4 Jul

    My money's on Steve Cotterill...

    • Reply posted by Skalidis, at 16:58 4 Jul

      Skalidis replied:
      Took the words out of my mouth

  • Comment posted by Seth, at 16:35 4 Jul

    Giving a 5 year contract to a guy with very little experience seems the height of folly for a lower division club.

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, at 16:06 4 Jul

    And just like that Duncan Ferguson put himself into the mix for the next Leeds Utd manager.

    • Reply posted by ddsm, at 17:41 4 Jul

      ddsm replied:
      oo yes please

  • Comment posted by SWFC Ian, at 15:34 4 Jul

    Only win was against Sheffield Wednesday. Typical.

    • Reply posted by K Pasa, at 21:16 4 Jul

      K Pasa replied:
      Done me on coupon for a boat load

  • Comment posted by bean43, at 18:20 4 Jul

    I imagine he told Dunc via Teams or Zoom, rather than a face to face explanation.

  • Comment posted by richm, at 16:05 4 Jul

    I think given time he would of been a success at fgr, once again players who have reached a level,too many managers in a short space of time does nothing for the players or the club

    • Reply posted by OnmeEd, at 18:39 4 Jul

      OnmeEd replied:
      🙄

  • Comment posted by peter, at 16:27 4 Jul

    Would the delightful Saudis accept someone with "previous?" Probably

  • Comment posted by why, at 18:04 4 Jul

    Headline "Duncan Ferguson: Forest Green Rovers boss leaves after less than six months"

    and then: "It's been a privilege to work with Dunc these last few months and this was a very difficult decision to make," said Forest Green owner Dale Vince.

    BBC headline trying to make it sound like DF resigned - why?

    • Reply posted by part_timer, at 18:40 4 Jul

      part_timer replied:
      Could it be that Dale the eco warrior can do no wrong? Fits in well with the BBC agenda

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport