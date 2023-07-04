Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Former Everton player and coach Duncan Ferguson took charge at Forest Green on 26 January

Duncan Ferguson has left his role as Forest Green Rovers head coach after less than six months in charge.

The former Everton assistant manager and player was appointed in January with the club bottom of League One.

They were subsequently relegated to the fourth tier in April, with Ferguson overseeing one win in 18 matches.

The 51-year-old had signed a five-year contract with the Gloucestershire side and had talked about his and the club's long-term plans after their relegation.

"It's been a privilege to work with Dunc these last few months and this was a very difficult decision to make," said Forest Green owner Dale Vince.

"I'm grateful to Dunc for joining us in such difficult circumstances and for all of his hard work at the club.

"But I feel this is overall the right decision for everyone and I wish Dunc well in his next coaching role. We are parting as friends. You can't ask for much more than that."

Ferguson scored 73 goals for Everton as a player in two spells between 1994 and 2006 and was also capped seven times by Scotland.

He joined the Toffees coaching staff in 2014 and twice acted as caretaker manager before leaving the club last summer to pursue his first managerial position.

While Forest Green returned straight to League Two after one season in the third tier, Ferguson had been talking about rebuilding for next season - with three players brought in so far this summer transfer window.

Newly appointed chief executive, Marcus Reynolds, also spoke about the club needing "stability and progress" going forward.

They open the new season at home to Salford City on Saturday, 5 August.

'Whoever comes in has to be brave'

Analysis - Paul Furley, BBC Radio Gloucestershire

Rumours first started to circulate this lunchtime about Duncan Ferguson's future, with the club confirming the news this afternoon.

Known for his patience with head coaches and managers Dale Vince stuck by his man after last season's relegation - the club's first since the 1950s.

It may be a lack of progress on the recruitment front has prompted the move now, as Rovers look to rebuild. The question is who will that be under?

Vince has praised Ferguson for being brave enough to join the club in difficult circumstances in January and whoever replaces Big Dunc has to be equally brave.

There's a month to go before the season starts and although recruitment needs to be completed, whoever comes in will inherit a squad that isn't theirs.

Unlike when Rob Edwards came in during the summer of 2021, the new boss won't be presented with a group of players full of confidence and knowing only finishing touches are required to turn it in to one capable of promotion.