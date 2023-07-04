Close menu

Duncan Ferguson: Forest Green Rovers boss leaves after less than six months

Last updated on .

Duncan Ferguson
Former Everton player and coach Duncan Ferguson took charge at Forest Green on 26 January

Duncan Ferguson has left his role as Forest Green Rovers head coach after less than six months in charge.

The former Everton assistant manager and player was appointed in January with the club bottom of League One.

They were subsequently relegated to the fourth tier in April, with Ferguson overseeing one win in 18 matches.

The 51-year-old had signed a five-year contract with the Gloucestershire side and had talked about his and the club's long-term plans after their relegation.

"It's been a privilege to work with Dunc these last few months and this was a very difficult decision to make," said Forest Green owner Dale Vince.

"I'm grateful to Dunc for joining us in such difficult circumstances and for all of his hard work at the club.

"But I feel this is overall the right decision for everyone and I wish Dunc well in his next coaching role. We are parting as friends. You can't ask for much more than that."

Ferguson scored 73 goals for Everton as a player in two spells between 1994 and 2006 and was also capped seven times by Scotland.

He joined the Toffees coaching staff in 2014 and twice acted as caretaker manager before leaving the club last summer to pursue his first managerial position.

While Forest Green returned straight to League Two after one season in the third tier, Ferguson had been talking about rebuilding for next season - with three players brought in so far this summer transfer window.

Newly appointed chief executive, Marcus Reynolds, also spoke about the club needing "stability and progress" going forward.

They open the new season at home to Salford City on Saturday, 5 August.

'Whoever comes in has to be brave'

Analysis - Paul Furley, BBC Radio Gloucestershire

Rumours first started to circulate this lunchtime about Duncan Ferguson's future, with the club confirming the news this afternoon.

Known for his patience with head coaches and managers Dale Vince stuck by his man after last season's relegation - the club's first since the 1950s.

It may be a lack of progress on the recruitment front has prompted the move now, as Rovers look to rebuild. The question is who will that be under?

Vince has praised Ferguson for being brave enough to join the club in difficult circumstances in January and whoever replaces Big Dunc has to be equally brave.

There's a month to go before the season starts and although recruitment needs to be completed, whoever comes in will inherit a squad that isn't theirs.

Unlike when Rob Edwards came in during the summer of 2021, the new boss won't be presented with a group of players full of confidence and knowing only finishing touches are required to turn it in to one capable of promotion.

Comments

Join the conversation

48 comments

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 15:45

    Reading all these comments about Ferguson I bet none of you have the stones to say it to his face lol

  • Comment posted by Lord Cowshed, today at 15:44

    Micky Mellon will now become the FGR boss.

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 15:43

    This seems like a disagreement between the new chief executive and the manager about the direction of the club.
    Otherwise it makes no sense to keep Ferguson through June and make 3 signings.

  • Comment posted by Dangerous Brian, today at 15:42

    Madness of the people in football. The owner says overall this is the right decision for the club which is a world away from giving Ferguson a 5 year contract 4 months ago. Utter barmy.

  • Comment posted by bp24, today at 15:39

    Forest Green progressed up the ranks fairly quickly and to believe they could make it in League One just like that is fantasy thinking. The new CEO wants stability but with Ferguson having had only half a season in charge he might be the person to identify what needs to be done to reverse last season's outcome. I hope he finds a new club run by people with more patience and acumen.

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 15:37

    Duncan Disorderly strikes again! Just give him the Everton job and be done with it!

  • Comment posted by AA, today at 15:36

    On their way back to non league

  • Comment posted by SWFC Ian, today at 15:34

    Only win was against Sheffield Wednesday. Typical.

  • Comment posted by 6060 842, today at 15:34

    So a five year contract initially for Big Dunc - Dale Mince making a clear and decisive long term commitment.

    He had the right man in January.

    Six months down the line Big Dunc is apparently the wrong man after all.

    Dale Mince now makes a decisive and long term commitment u-turn.

    Well done Dale Mince, you clearly know what you're doing.

  • Comment posted by Morty, today at 15:31

    Could do a good job for Barlinnie.

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 15:30

    They gave him a 5 year contract and sacked him after a few months lol 😂😂😂🤪🤪🤪 I think whoever dished out the contract needs sacking 😃😃😃 what a joke of a club. From a Cheltenham Town fan

  • Comment posted by Ascro, today at 15:29

    I always thought that this was the wrong club for him, especially with them bottom of the league when he took over. Id have thought a mid-sized mid-league Championship club might have been a better fit.

  • Comment posted by D88, today at 15:27

    And then he will soon announce he is off to Saudi

  • Comment posted by manofelan, today at 15:23

    Great player. Terrible manager.

    • Reply posted by bojanlopez, today at 15:38

      bojanlopez replied:
      Can you call a striker who scored 98 goals in 360 games great?

  • Comment posted by boingy, today at 15:19

    They need to feed those poor players some red meat.

    • Reply posted by Honking_Farmer, today at 15:49

      Honking_Farmer replied:
      🥩🥓🍔🍖🍗

  • Comment posted by Hebburn Lee, today at 15:19

    The latest in a long line of people promoted wayyyy beyond their capabilities.

  • Comment posted by Jimmy, today at 15:19

    Could it be that Duncan Ferguson was plain useless.

  • Comment posted by craig, today at 15:19

    Shame
    Love Big Dunc an absolute legend
    I hope he finds a role in football that works for him

    • Reply posted by chriswvtr, today at 15:39

      chriswvtr replied:
      Coaching inmates in wormwood scrubs?

  • Comment posted by HertfordPaul, today at 15:14

    Ferguson and Forest Green? Anyone could see that wasn't going to be sustainable!

  • Comment posted by Liily, today at 15:11

    Hopefully be back in the conference and on route to where they belong.

    Big Dunc probably had enough of the eco warrior and his grass burgers

    • Reply posted by The Maldonado, today at 15:23

      The Maldonado replied:
      I don't think you understand what's in a vegan burger do you? Nice try though 😛

