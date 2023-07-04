Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Courtney Nevin registered four assists for the Foxes last season

Leicester City have signed Courtney Nevin on a permanent basis from Swedish side Hammarby after the Australia defender's six-month loan spell.

The 21-year-old full-back, whose signing is subject to international clearance, made 12 appearances in all competitions for the Foxes last season.

Leicester finished 10th to stay in the Women's Super League (WSL) for a third successive season.

"It's such an exciting time to be part of the club," said Nevin.

"The league is so competitive, but we've shown that we have what it takes to compete.

"I'm really excited to be part of that and look forward to seeing what we can achieve together."

The 20-cap Australia defender made her senior debut with Western Sydney Wanderers, before moving to Melbourne Victory in 2021.

Nevin joined Swedish side Hammarby the following year, making 22 league appearances in her first season in Europe.

She has been named in Tony Gustavsson's Australia squad for this summer's Women's World Cup, which begins on 20 July in Australia and New Zealand.