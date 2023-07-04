Jake Eastwood had a stint at Grimsby on loan while Harvey Cartwright was in the academy before joining Hull

Grimsby Town have signed Sheffield United goalkeeper Jake Eastwood on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee, while Hull City keeper Harvey Cartwright has re-joined on loan.

Eastwood, 26, played seven games in a previous spell on loan from the Blades in 2020-21 and has played 44 senior matches in total in his career.

Cartwright, 21, spent time at hometown club Grimsby before joining Hull.

The England Under-20 player has made five first-team appearances.

"I think he [Jake] is a keeper that has got loads of potential and, despite being 26, he should realistically have many, many years ahead of him," boss Paul Hurst told the club website. external-link

"I think he has matured, certainly from speaking to him, and I feel that with Steve Croudson's help, advice and mentorship that he can go on to be a really good goalkeeper because he's got all the attributes there. It's just a case of putting it all together.

"On Harvey, we nearly brought him to the club last season but that didn't quite happen. I think our fans will certainly know the name, he was in our academy initially before being sold to Hull City.

"He's a highly thought of keeper and he has been involved with England in the younger age groups and he has had a couple of loans that haven't quite gone to plan."

