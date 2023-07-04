Jake Eastwood and Harvey Cartwright: Grimsby Town sign goalkeepers
Grimsby Town have signed Sheffield United goalkeeper Jake Eastwood on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee, while Hull City keeper Harvey Cartwright has re-joined on loan.
Eastwood, 26, played seven games in a previous spell on loan from the Blades in 2020-21 and has played 44 senior matches in total in his career.
Cartwright, 21, spent time at hometown club Grimsby before joining Hull.
The England Under-20 player has made five first-team appearances.
"I think he [Jake] is a keeper that has got loads of potential and, despite being 26, he should realistically have many, many years ahead of him," boss Paul Hurst told the club website.
"I think he has matured, certainly from speaking to him, and I feel that with Steve Croudson's help, advice and mentorship that he can go on to be a really good goalkeeper because he's got all the attributes there. It's just a case of putting it all together.
"On Harvey, we nearly brought him to the club last season but that didn't quite happen. I think our fans will certainly know the name, he was in our academy initially before being sold to Hull City.
"He's a highly thought of keeper and he has been involved with England in the younger age groups and he has had a couple of loans that haven't quite gone to plan."
