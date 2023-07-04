Ben Brereton Diaz: Villarreal sign ex-Blackburn Rovers striker
Former Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz has joined Spanish La Liga side Villarreal after his contract ended with the Championship club.
The 24-year-old joined Blackburn in January 2019 from Nottingham Forest after a loan spell at Ewood Park.
The Chile international scored 47 goals in 177 Rovers appearances and joins Villarreal on a four-year deal.
Last season he scored nine goals in 43 league appearances as the club missed out on the play-offs.
Having switched allegiance to Chile after coming through England's youth set-up, he unexpectedly spearheaded the South American nation's 2021 Copa America campaign.
Chile narrowly lost to Brazil at the quarter-final stage and in all, Brereton Diaz has scored seven goals in 20 caps.
