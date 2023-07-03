Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Dillon Phillips has extensive EFL experience with Charlton, Cheltenham and Cardiff

Rotherham United have signed goalkeeper Dillon Phillips on a two-year deal, following his departure from fellow Championship side Cardiff City.

The 28-year-old Englishman left the Bluebirds at the end of the season and spent the previous campaign on loan to Belgian top-flight club KV Oostende.

Phillips has played 189 games since coming through at Charlton, and has also played for Cheltenham.

He will fill the gap left by Josh Vickers after his move to Derby.

It is the fifth signing of the summer for Rotherham boss Matt Taylor, after Lee Peltier, Sean Morrison, Tyler Blackett and Grant Hall agreed deals.

