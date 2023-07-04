Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

George Friend spent three years with Championship side Birmingham City

League One side Bristol Rovers have signed defender George Friend on a one-year deal, on a free transfer.

The 35-year-old left Championship side Birmingham City this summer following three years with the club.

He can play at left or centre-back and made 52 appearances for the Blues, though only seven last season.

Friend previously spent eight years with Middlesbrough, winning promotion to the Premier League, and also played for Exeter City and Doncaster Rovers.

"George is a class act and his experience speaks for itself. He will make a great addition to our defensive line and I look forward to working with him," Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton said external-link .

