Richard Keogh made his final appearance for Ipswich in February, with the Tractor Boys going on to be promoted from League One

Wycombe Wanderers have signed experienced defender Richard Keogh following his release by Ipswich Town.

The 36-year-old is the Chairboys' first signing of the summer transfer window.

Keogh had a three-match loan spell at Wycombe in 2005, while he was with Bristol City.

"He's still got that hunger to extend his career and to achieve more success, and I think it's a really important signing for us to make," boss Matt Bloomfield told the club website.

"Richard's someone I've known for nearly 20 years and he's had a fantastic career at a higher level, as well as playing in a European Championship for Ireland.

"I know how highly regarded he was at Ipswich last season, even when he wasn't in the team, because of the help and guidance he was able to give to his team-mates."

Keogh made 16 appearances for Ipswich in 2022-23 as they won promotion to the Championship by finishing second.

He began his career at Stoke City but his longest spell was with Derby County, where he played more than 300 league games over seven years.

His international career brought him 21 caps for the Republic of Ireland and he was a member of their squad at Euro 2016.

Wycombe finished ninth in League One last season and start the new campaign with a home game against Exeter City on 5 August.