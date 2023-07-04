Can you name these 30 players to move to Saudi Arabia in our quiz?
Last updated on .From the section European Football
It is very in vogue to make a move to play in Saudi Arabia these days.
A host of big names have made the switch this summer, following in the footsteps of numerous other players who have featured for major clubs in European leagues.
We've set up a quiz to test your knowledge of some of those who have transferred to the Middle East country having also played for a significant European club. Many of them are ex-Premier League players.
But can you name all 30? We've given you 10 minutes to do so. Good luck!
Can you name these players to move to Saudi Arabia after having played for clubs in Europe?
