Watford

Matheus Martins made his first Watford start in a 1-1 draw with Rotherham in January

Watford have re-signed Brazilian midfielder Matheus Martins on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old made six Championship appearances for the Hornets in 2022-23 after arriving from Italian club Udinese in the January transfer window.

Martins made five appearances for Brazil at the recent Under-20 World Cup, scoring twice.

He has yet to score his first goal for Watford, who begin the new season with a home game against QPR on 5 August.

Martins began his career in his home country with Fluminense.

