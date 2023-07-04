Last updated on .From the section Celtic

There had been speculation that Ange Postecoglou would want Kyogo to follow him to London

Japan striker Kyogo Furuhashi has signed a new four-year contract with Celtic, saying he is "excited" to help defend their three domestic trophies.

The 28-year-old has scored 54 goals in just 83 games since arriving at Celtic Park from Vissel Kobe in 2021.

Kyogo's form had led to speculation that he could follow former manager Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham Hotspur.

But he told Celtic's website he is "looking forward" to working with returning manager Brendan Rodgers.

"He is a top-level manager, he knows the club and knows what it takes to win silverware here," Kyogo said.

News of the new deal comes the morning after Celtic sold another of their top performers, Portuguese winger Jota, to Al-Ittihad for an undisclosed fee.

Kyogo, whose previous deal was due to end in 2025, was voted Scotland's player of the year by both fellow players and football journalists last season - a campaign he calls "unbelievable".

Describing Celtic as "this incredible club" and their supporters as "amazing", he said: "To win my first treble and help secure a world record breaking eighth treble for the club was a very proud moment for me and I cherish the memories of celebrating this with our fans.

"Next season our objective is the same - to bring success to our club. My personal motivation is to score more goals and help my team-mates win matches."

Rodgers described extending the deal for "an important player" as "brilliant news for the club".

"Kyogo has thrived since he arrived in Scottish football and has shown his outstanding qualities," said the Northern Irishman, who is back at Celtic after leaving the club to join Leicester City in 2019.

"He is an exciting player who is hungry to bring more success to our club. He has a great mentality and is an unbelievable talent."