Iman Beney was 11 months old when Switzerland's 37-year-old goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann made her senior debut for her country

Switzerland have named 16-year-old Iman Beney in their squad for the Women's World Cup.

Arsenal players Lia Walti and Noelle Maritz have also been selected.

Aston Villa forward Alisha Lehmann is included in the 23-player squad for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, which starts on 20 July.

Midfielder Beney, who plays for Young Boys, made her senior Switzerland debut last week.

She turns 17 on 23 July - two days after Switzerland play the Philippines in their opening game in Dunedin.

Switzerland then play Norway, the 1995 world champions, in Hamilton on 25 July, before rounding off their Group A campaign against co-hosts New Zealand in Dunedin on 30 July.

Captain Walti, 30, makes the squad despite being being carried off on a stretcher in Arsenal's 4-1 Women's Super League win over Everton on 17 May.

Switzerland squad

Goalkeepers: Seraina Friedli (Zurich), Livia Peng (Levante), Gaelle Thalmann (Real Betis).

Defenders: Eseosa Aigbogun (Paris FC), Luana Buhler (Hoffenheim), Viola Calligaris (Levante), Laura Felber (Servette), Noelle Maritz (Arsenal), Lara Marti (Bayer Leverkusen), Nadine Riesen (Zurich), Julia Stierli (Zurich).

Midfielders: Iman Beney (Young Boys), Sandrine Mauron (Servette), Seraina Piubel (Zurich), Geraldine Reuteler (Eintracht Frankfurt), Marion Rey (Zurich), Coumba Sow (Servette), Lia Walti (Arsenal).

Forwards: Ramona Bachmann, (Paris St-Germain), Ana Maria Crnogorcevic (Barcelona), Fabienne Humm (Zurich), Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa), Meriame Terchoun (Dijon).