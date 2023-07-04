Marcus Bignot began his career in Shropshire, playing for Telford United

Shrewsbury Town have named Marcus Bignot as assistant head coach, replacing Aaron Wilbraham.

Bignot's appointment comes a year after he was sacked by Birmingham City Women after he was found guilty of using homophobic language during a game.

The 41-year-old spent last season as first-team coach at Cheltenham Town.

"Shrewsbury Town is a club that values equality - and that will never change. We are also a club that believes in second chances," said a statement. external-link

"The club is aware that in 2020 Marcus was charged on the balance of probabilities of using homophobic terms following a touchline row while he was assistant manager at Birmingham City Women.

"Though this is a charge that he has vehemently denied, Marcus received a touchline ban and attended a mandatory education programme, which he completed.

"Prior to Marcus' arrival, the club felt it was important to take time to speak to both Proud Salopians and members of the Shrewsbury Town Women's team to inform them of Marcus' appointment, and did so last week. We are pleased to confirm very positive discussions were held."

Former QPR striker Bignot will work alongside new head coach Matt Taylor, who said: "I think when you look at Marcus' coaching journey, his experiences, his knowledge and understanding of the level is exceptional.

"I like his manner, I like his demeanor. First and foremost he's a really good person. I'd met him a couple of times before and everybody I spoke to with regards to Marcus spoke of him very highly and I think we're very lucky to have him."

Bignot added: "Being able to work with an exciting young head coach and coming into a club with some very good senior players, there were a lot of positives really.

"It won't take long for us to be all singing off the same hymn sheet, that's been very evident from the first day back."

Wilbraham, 43, has left Shrewsbury by mutual consent, having been given his first coaching role by former boss Steve Cotterill in December 2020.

Cotterill left the club last month after two-and-a-half years in charge and was subsequently replaced by Taylor.

Former Stockport, MK Dons and Bristol City striker Wilbraham took charge of the first team for a short spell in 2021 while Cotterill was recovering from Covid.