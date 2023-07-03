Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Harry Forster came up through Watford's youth ranks but did not make a first-team appearance for the Hornets

Crawley Town have signed former Bromley winger Harry Forster.

The 23-year-old has agreed a two-year deal having spent the past three seasons at Bromley, initially on loan from Watford.

Forster made 82 appearances for Bromley, who will receive "undisclosed compensation" from Crawley.

"Harry is a very exciting player who will get the fans sitting on the edge of their seats," Crawley manager Scott Lindsey told the club website.

"He is a talented young lad who will relish the opportunity to take players on at a good level."

