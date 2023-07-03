Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Kamil Conteh scored twice in 33 National League appearances for Gateshead last season

Grimsby Town have signed Middlesbrough midfielder Kamil Conteh for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old has agreed a three-year deal with the Mariners, having spent last season on loan at National League side Gateshead, who he helped reach the FA Trophy final at Wembley.

The former Watford youngster did not make a first-team appearance for Boro after joining them a year ago.

"He was on our wish list for some time," said Grimsby boss Paul Hirst.

"He's a good midfield player, he can play off either foot and receives the ball well. He gets around the pitch extremely well and he is a young player that we feel has got so much potential.

"I'm really pleased to have secured his signature and we've fought off quite a lot of competition to get there," he told the club website. external-link

