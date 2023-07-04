Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Hampton made 35 Women's Super League appearances for Aston Villa over two seasons

Chelsea have signed England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton after her contract with Aston Villa expired.

Hampton, 22, rejected an extension with Villa and joins the Women's Super League (WSL) champions on a three-year deal.

She made her England debut last year and was an unused substitute at Euro 2022.

"It's a massive club. It's an honour to be a part of this and to be able to wear the club's badge," said Hampton.

"I want to keep improving, to help the team however I can and I'd love to win some trophies with the club at the same time."

Hampton is widely regarded as one of the most talented young goalkeepers in the country and has chosen Chelsea over a number of fellow WSL clubs.

She joined Villa in 2021 from West Midlands rivals Birmingham City and made 15 appearances in the league last season, helping them to a record fifth-placed finish.

It is believed Hampton would be open to spending 2023-24 on loan elsewhere, following a pre-season assessment at Chelsea.

There is competition among goalkeepers at the Blues with Ann-Katrin Berger, Zecira Musovic, Emily Orman and Nicky Evrard already contracted.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said: "There is no doubt that Hannah is one of the best young goalkeepers in the world.

"Her performances have been improving year on year, and we have high hopes for her future with us."

Hampton, who was left out of the England squad after Euro 2022 following reports of poor attitude, was recalled in March with manager Sarina Wiegman saying she had "sorted out" personal issues.

She has also been included in Wiegman's squad for the Women's World Cup, which begins in Australia and New Zealand on 20 July.