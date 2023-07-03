Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Mason (centre) scored nine goals in all competitions for Lewes last season

Northern Ireland international Ellie Mason has joined Championship side Birmingham City Women on a two-year deal.

The 27-year old has signed for the Blues after leaving fellow second tier side Lewes last month.

She scored nine goals for the Rooks last season as they finished ninth in the table.

Mason has two caps for her country since switching her allegiance from Gibraltar last year.

She was not selected in Northern Ireland's squad for upcoming friendlies against Scotland and Czechia this month.

The versatile player, who can operate in midfield and defence, started her career with Watford and had spells with Millwall, Yeovil Town and London City Lionesses.

She then spent two years with Lewes, captaining the club on several occasions.

Mason joins a Birmingham side that finished second in the Championship last year, missing out on promotion by a point to Bristol City.