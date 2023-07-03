Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Tony Docherty has added a new goalkeeper to his squad

Goalkeeper Jon McCracken has joined Dundee on a season-long loan from Norwich City.

McCracken, 23, joined Norwich aged 16 but is yet to make first-team appearance for the Canaries.

Adam Legzdins, 36 and Harrison Sharp, 22, are the other keepers in Tony Docherty's squad.

"It feels great, there has been a bit of interest for a while now, so I'm glad to get it done and to be here," McCracken told Dundee's website.

"The gaffer said, 'you'll come in and fight for your jersey' and that was my mind made up."

Docherty added: "We are delighted to have him in the building, he is an extremely talented young goalkeeper from Norwich, who they rate very highly.

"He now just needs to get to that next stage in his career in terms of his development, so we are delighted to have him on board. He's a big character, a great personality and from what we've heard and seen of him we are very impressed.

"I've said to Jon he's in a fight for the jersey and that number one spot and that's what I want all over the squad that competition, because that healthy level of competition keeps everyone on their toes and improves the standard."