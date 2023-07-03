Donervon Daniels played 46 times for Walsall last season and scored against Bradford and Grimsby

Walsall captain Donervon Daniels has signed a new contract to keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.

The 29-year-old joined the Saddlers from Crewe Alexandra in January 2022 and has so far made 64 appearances and scored three goals.

Daniels began his career in the West Midlands with West Brom and has also had spells at Blackpool and Luton Town.

"If you could bottle up what makes captain material, he's everything and more," said head coach Mat Sadler.

"From the very first moment that I took over the games at the back end of last season, and certainly from the moment I was appointed in the role, it's been the top priority for me to get Donervon secured so I'm pleased we've got it done.

"On a matchday we see what a fantastic football player he is but what I see day in, day out is a person who cares about his team-mates and a person who cares about the football club."

Walsall finished 16th in League Two last season and start the new campaign with a trip to Morecambe on 5 August.

"You want to give your all and having stability, having that understanding with the squad, the manager and the owners, it allows you to commit and give your all," said Daniels.