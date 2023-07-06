Last updated on .From the section Football

Irish captain Katie McCabe was substituted after rolling her ankle in the first half

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe was forced off with an ankle injury in Thursday's 3-0 defeat by France at Tallaght Stadium.

McCabe initially continued after rolling her ankle but was substituted as a precaution in the 31st minute.

The Republic's first-ever World Cup match - with co-hosts Australia in Sydney - is 14 days away, on 20 July.

Maelle Lakrar scored a goal in each half while clinical forward Eugenie le Sommer also netted in the first half.

After Kyra Carusa earlier had a goal ruled out for offside, France took the lead in the 41st minute when Lakrar broke into the area and played a low ball across goal, but Heather Payne's misjudged clearance rebounded to the right-back, who managed to squeeze the ball through the legs of Courtney Brosnan.

Two minutes later, Lyon forward Le Sommer made it two with a fine sweeping finish into the top corner after France cut the home defence open.

Set pieces, so often Ireland's strength, were their undoing as the unmarked Lakrar headed home a third from Kenza Dali's corner in the 61st minute.

The Republic will play Colombia in a behind-closed-doors friendly on 14 July ahead of their opener with Australia six days later and there will be a nervous wait over the fitness of Arsenal's McCabe.

The build-up to the game was overshadowed by allegations against Pauw from her time as Houston Dash manager.

The latest allegations were published by The Athletic external-link .

A number of unnamed ex-Dash players and staff allege Pauw body-shamed players and behaved inappropriately during her time in charge in 2018.

Pauw was first named in a report in December on misconduct in the USA's National Women's Soccer League, and her firm denial of the allegations dominated headlines pre-match.

McCabe injured in first half

Under Herve Renard, who masterminded Saudi Arabia's shock win over Argentina in the men's World Cup last year, France were comfortable holding possession in the early stages as both sides sussed each other out.

Carusa thought she had made the breakthrough when she darted on to Sinead Farrelly's flick on but the offside flag was raised before she slotted the ball into the bottom corner. Replays suggested the striker was onside but, with no video assistant referee in action at Tallaght, the officials' decision stood.

That attempt gave the hosts confidence and Niamh Fahey headed over from Megan Connolly's free-kick.

Goalkeeper Brosnan had a lucky escape when she raced out of her area to try to deal with a long ball but was beaten to it by Selma Bacha. The Lyon defender rounded the goalkeeper but could only hit her effort from a narrow angle into the side netting.

Arsenal's McCabe, who had earlier continued after receiving treatment when she rolled her ankle, was forced off to a standing ovation on the half hour and Irish staff and supporters will be holding their collective breath that the Republic skipper will be fit for their World Cup opener with Australia.

France scored twice in first-half injury-time to stun the hosts

The match lost a lot of its zip with McCabe's departure, although France almost broke the deadlock towards the end of the half when Kadidiatou Diani fired into the side netting after breaking into the area.

That was a warning shot as France, ranked fifth in the world, stunned the hosts when Lakrar and Le Sommer netted in the space of two minutes at the end of the half.

Le Sommer had two good chances to add to her tally soon after the restart. The forward was an attempt smothered by Brosnan and she fired into the side netting shortly after.

Louise Quinn needed to pull of a goal-saving tackle on Grace Geyoro after the midfielder found her way through the ever-growing gaps in the green defence.

Lakrar pounced just after the hour to score her second of the game to all but end the match as a contest as the sweeping rain only added to the mood in Dublin.

Clara Mateo slid an effort wide as the French came again and returning captain Wendie Renard headed into the gloves of Brosnan as the visitors eased to victory.