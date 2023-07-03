Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Odin Thiago Holm has joined Celtic on a five-year deal

Odin Thiago Holm "wanted to leave as soon as possible" when he heard Celtic wanted to sign him from Valerenga.

The midfielder has joined the Scottish champions on a five-year contract, becoming the club's first signing since Brendan Rodgers' return as manager.

"I don't think people in Norway understand how big the club is," Holm, 20, told CelticTV.

"Valerenga is a club from the capital with 10,000 for each game and here we have 60,000 so it's a really big step."

And he added: "I didn't really think, I just wanted to leave as soon as possible. It's Champions League, you play to win every game, it's a big club."

Holm made 10 appearances in the 2023 Norwegian Tippeligaen season after scoring twice in 22 games the previous year.

"I think I'm a creative player that likes a bit of freedom to play on my instincts with the final pass, scoring goals, assists," he explained. "I like to play as number eight or 10 offensively.

"It's not going to be easy. I want to perform and be part of the first XI after some time. I'm really excited to start and play for the fans."