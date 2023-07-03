Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Christy Pym kept 14 clean sheets for Mansfield last season

Mansfield Town have "agreed in principle" to sign goalkeeper Christy Pym from League One club Peterborough United for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old spent last season on loan with the Stags, making 45 appearances in all competitions.

He began his career at Exeter City and, following his move to Peterborough, had a loan spell at Stevenage in the second half of the 2021-22 season.

Peterborough say the deal will be "rubber-stamped in the coming days".

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.