Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Ethan Chislett and Jason Lowe have both agreed two-year deals with Port Vale

Port Vale have signed AFC Wimbledon midfielder Ethan Chislett and Salford City defender Jason Lowe.

Chislett, 24, was offered a new contract by the Dons but has instead agreed a two-year deal with Vale.

He spent three years with the London club and made 51 appearances last season, scoring 11 goals.

Lowe, 31, made 125 appearances for the Ammies and scored the final spot-kick as they beat Portsmouth 4-2 on penalties to win the 2020 EFL Trophy.

He has also signed a two-year contract at Vale Park.

"Jason brings a wealth of experience and versatility to our team, and we are absolutely thrilled to have him join us," said Vale boss Andy Crosby.

"His track record speaks for itself, his maturity and understanding of the game after 400 career appearances is exactly what we need heading into a new season."

On the arrival of Chislett, director of football Dave Flitcroft said: "He is a player that loves to find space in between midfield players and defenders. His timing of runs into the box to create goalscoring opportunities is outstanding.

"Ethan's previous experience in League One will be instrumental in our midfield. We are confident that he will make a positive impact and contribute to our objectives for the season."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.