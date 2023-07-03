Close menu

Josko Gvardiol wants to join Manchester City, says RB Leipzig sports director

From the section European Football

Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol
Josko Gvardiol helped Croatia finish third at the World Cup last year

Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol has told RB Leipzig he wants to move to Manchester City, says the German club's sports director Max Eberl.

Talks between the clubs are taking place for the 21-year-old centre-back, Eberl added.

BBC Sport understands City have yet to make a bid.

"Josko and his advisors have submitted the wish to us for a transfer to Manchester City," Eberl told Leipziger Volkszeitung newspaper.external-link

"We are in talks. There is nothing more to say about it at this moment."

Reports suggestexternal-link Gvardiol could cost in the region of £86m, which would make him the most expensive defender in football history.

Gvardiol helped Croatia reach the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while Leipzig finished third in the Bundesliga and won the German Cup last season.

They were knocked out of the Champions League by City 8-1 on aggregate, following a 1-1 draw in Germany and a 7-0 defeat at Etihad Stadium.

If Gvardiol leaves, he would become the latest high-profile player to depart from Leipzig this summer following the exits of Christopher Nkunku, Dominik Szoboszlai and Konrad Laimer.

France forward Nkunku has joined Chelsea, Hungary midfielder Szoboszlai has been signed by Liverpool, and Laimer has left for domestic rivals for Bayern Munich.

"I can understand the disappointment and concern of the fans," Eberl said. "No club and no coach in this world wants to lose players of this calibre.

"But we have been prepared for this and I can promise that we will have once more a good and exciting team."

Comments

Join the conversation

35 comments

  • Comment posted by Djemba-Djemba, today at 14:07

    Young footballer wants to play for a team that churns out trophies while getting a reported salary alongside hidden indirect financial incentives. Who wouldn't?

  • Comment posted by fanofsport, today at 14:05

    Overpriced no doubt over paid. No wonder he wants an easy ride for lots of cash, that's exactly why players use Man city as a stepping stone to bigger clubs. Haaland is a good example, bleed the club dry and leave for a bigger club. Haha comical. And with 115 cases of fraud against them good luck hahaha minnows.

  • Comment posted by Common Sense is not so common, today at 14:04

    Why join a team with 115 charges hanging over them?

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 14:06

      Leanne replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by GSB-OUT , today at 14:01

    Pep Gvardiol's son presumably. Nepotism!

  • Comment posted by Holamigos, today at 13:59

    Add tapping up another clubs player to the 115 still in the system.

  • Comment posted by Rich-D, today at 13:55

    Would be a good signing for City. Ideal scenario is to be able top up a quality squad with one or two big transfers each summer. Minimal disruption, others to pick up the slack whilst they adjust.
    Whilst we (LFC) are performing open heart surgery on our midfield 🤣 (although doing it quite well, I think!)

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 13:55

    This guy does look like the real deal.

    Fair play Citeh, as long as those f*£$%^! GOONS don't win the league, everyone's happy

  • Comment posted by Everybody Wants to Ruin the World, today at 13:54

    I fully expect Man City to announce the arrival of the £86m valued Gvardiol for £28.40 (plus a few add-ons and 'other payments' that won't be disclosed) with their fans exclaiming how little the club have spent on transfers

    • Reply posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 13:56

      Dreddy Tennis replied:
      Man City pay the highest agent fees in the world. To be fair I couldn't tell you if that makes the overall deal cheaper, but it definitely helps keep things off the books.

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 13:53

    Extract the maximum you can for him, Leipzig! They paid 100 million for Grealish, they can pay 100 million plus for Gvardiol.

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 14:05

      Cole replied:
      Dude, how many times does the concept of a release clause have to be explained...?

  • Comment posted by Word_Vision, today at 13:52

    What I've seen of Mr Gvardiol He is absolutely the Real Deal... Looks like City for the title for the foreseeable future ....🤔...

  • Comment posted by The Swintonian, today at 13:52

    Come join your mate 👍

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 13:52

    I wonder why he wants to go to the best club in the world; current treble winners; best coach in the world; best ground in the world; best fans in the world; cos we are fantastic, brilliant, wonderful, exceptional, quite simply the BEST CLUB IN THE WORLD 🤪🤪🤪😃😃😃

    • Reply posted by mits, today at 13:54

      mits replied:
      $$$$

  • Comment posted by JeffLintonIsaVigorousPigeon, today at 13:52

    Suspect this means that Laporte will be on his way then? Not sure what happened to him as he seemed the perfect fit beside Dias?

  • Comment posted by Ricky, today at 13:51

    I know my football and I’ve never heard of this guy. City mad to sign him.

    • Reply posted by Haddins an honest man, today at 13:53

      Haddins an honest man replied:
      Did you not watch the world cup?

  • Comment posted by SJH, today at 13:50

    The two best teams over the last 5 years have had the best recruitment. A decent sporting director is worth their weight in gold, why pay crazy money for an average player when SD cost a fraction to get the recruitment right in the first place.

  • Comment posted by Leanne, today at 13:48

    Excellent news.

    #Haaland52 #93:20 #Treble

    • Reply posted by Ricky, today at 13:52

      Ricky replied:
      Middlesbrough 8-1 Man City

      #11.05.2008

