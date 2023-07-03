Last updated on .From the section European Football

Josko Gvardiol helped Croatia finish third at the World Cup last year

Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol has told RB Leipzig he wants to move to Manchester City, says the German club's sports director Max Eberl.

Talks between the clubs are taking place for the 21-year-old centre-back, Eberl added.

BBC Sport understands City have yet to make a bid.

"Josko and his advisors have submitted the wish to us for a transfer to Manchester City," Eberl told Leipziger Volkszeitung newspaper. external-link

"We are in talks. There is nothing more to say about it at this moment."

Reports suggest external-link Gvardiol could cost in the region of £86m, which would make him the most expensive defender in football history.

Gvardiol helped Croatia reach the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while Leipzig finished third in the Bundesliga and won the German Cup last season.

They were knocked out of the Champions League by City 8-1 on aggregate, following a 1-1 draw in Germany and a 7-0 defeat at Etihad Stadium.

If Gvardiol leaves, he would become the latest high-profile player to depart from Leipzig this summer following the exits of Christopher Nkunku, Dominik Szoboszlai and Konrad Laimer.

France forward Nkunku has joined Chelsea, Hungary midfielder Szoboszlai has been signed by Liverpool, and Laimer has left for domestic rivals for Bayern Munich.

"I can understand the disappointment and concern of the fans," Eberl said. "No club and no coach in this world wants to lose players of this calibre.

"But we have been prepared for this and I can promise that we will have once more a good and exciting team."