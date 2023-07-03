Close menu

Josko Gvardiol wants to join Manchester City, says RB Leipzig sports director

Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol
Josko Gvardiol helped Croatia finish third at the World Cup last year

Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol has told RB Leipzig he wants to move to Manchester City, says the German club's sports director Max Eberl.

Talks between the clubs are taking place for the 21-year-old centre-back, Eberl added.

BBC Sport understands City have yet to make a bid.

"Josko and his advisors have submitted the wish to us for a transfer to Manchester City," Eberl told Leipziger Volkszeitung newspaper.external-link

"We are in talks. There is nothing more to say about it at this moment."

Reports suggestexternal-link Gvardiol could cost in the region of £86m, which would make him the most expensive defender in football history.

Gvardiol helped Croatia reach the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while Leipzig finished third in the Bundesliga and won the German Cup last season.

They were knocked out of the Champions League by City 8-1 on aggregate, following a 1-1 draw in Germany and a 7-0 defeat at Etihad Stadium.

If Gvardiol leaves, he would become the latest high-profile player to depart from Leipzig this summer following the exits of Christopher Nkunku, Dominik Szoboszlai and Konrad Laimer.

France forward Nkunku has joined Chelsea, Hungary midfielder Szoboszlai has been signed by Liverpool, and Laimer has left for domestic rivals for Bayern Munich.

"I can understand the disappointment and concern of the fans," Eberl said. "No club and no coach in this world wants to lose players of this calibre.

"But we have been prepared for this and I can promise that we will have once more a good and exciting team."

  • Comment posted by Killingholme_Clay , today at 14:33

    Financial Fair Play rules are only valid if they are applied to every team regardless of how rich the owners are and the size of their legal teams.
    UEFA need to grow a pair.

  • Comment posted by Beans, today at 14:32

    How much has Fraudiola spent on defenders since he joined the Manchester minnows? Must be over £600m now and city fans rate him as a good manager 🤣

    The guys nothing more than a cheque book manager and city fans know this deep down 👌

    • Reply posted by Skyblueforever, today at 14:36

      Skyblueforever replied:
      What's up is school closed today ???

  • Comment posted by Rob Down South, today at 14:32

    City better be careful. That’s about the same price Utd paid for big Harry.

  • Comment posted by Jordy, today at 14:30

    Another £86m on a defender.

    Just how does Pep do it?
    Truly a miracle worker

  • Comment posted by Naz MCFC, today at 14:26

    May I remind the trolls that's City's surge to the treble correlates exactly with the PL charges. You shot yourself in the foot, and if you want to continue, be our guests

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 14:28

      Leanne replied:
      Well said Naz :)

      #Haaland52 #93:20 #Treble

  • Comment posted by fufyufyu, today at 14:25

    Enjoying the excellent comments on here from fanofsport and other similarly well informed individuals. Think they have the wit of a banker

  • Comment posted by New to Mossley Hill, today at 14:24

    Looks like he's going to be a fantastic signing for City if they can get him for £85m, would have loved to have seen him at Liverpool but strengthening the midfield was our priority in this window

  • Comment posted by iambanksy, today at 14:23

    He's great on football manager to be fair

  • Comment posted by AYUB, today at 14:22

    First it was the jibe that City haven't won Champions League...now they have done that, its now the FFP Charges jibe....This shows the level of mentality of some of the people here...If you don't have anything positive to criticize City, please stop the jibes...you just make yourselves look stupid. Remember everyone is innocent till proven guilty in any allegation.

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 14:24

      Leanne replied:
      Well said indeed.

      #Haaland52 #93:20 #Treble

  • Comment posted by Print This, today at 14:21

    Hope he makes sure to get a relegation clause in his contract, for when this whole FFP process concludes and they're exposed for the cheats they truly are.

    • Reply posted by Skyblueforever, today at 14:24

      Skyblueforever replied:
      Another knuckle dragger , so boring !!

  • Comment posted by ikleNige, today at 14:19

    He turned Leeds down about 2-3 seasons back has he claimed he wasn’t ready for that step up!🤣 Well if City add him and beat Arsenal to the punch on Rice (he is never 105 million pound player btw) the rest might as well give up now. PL will become as one sided as the SPL and F1

    • Reply posted by mcfc2308, today at 14:27

      mcfc2308 replied:
      Rice to Arsenal is already done so he won't be coming to Manchester. Frankly, I doubt that he ever wanted to in any case. City gave up the chase at £90-odd million either
      because they don't rate him as a £105m player (I agree with you btw), because he doesn't want to move away from the south for family reasons (also reported)
      because City were just trying to drive up Arsenal's final purchase price

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 14:14

    Who wouldn't want to join the current European champions?

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:27

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Whoever doesn't want to spend much of their time sitting on the bench.

  • Comment posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 14:10

    Gvardiol wants to go where he can get the most money, is what the RB Leipzig chief really meant to say.

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 14:17

      Cole replied:
      Or the most trophies.. money out of the equation, current PL and CL champions is pretty damn attractive.

  • Comment posted by fair1, today at 14:10

    Director says he wants to leave.

    Of course he does! Why wouldn't a player go to a club that wins trophies and pays the most?

    To be fair to City, they spent big money on many players & have developed a success team which they tweak each season. All other teams are trying to catch up, some can pay just as much, & try with several signings, and others will try to manage a budget & be competitive

    • Reply posted by Naz MCFC, today at 14:23

      Naz MCFC replied:
      You should check out the net spends of Premier League teams. City sit 10th over 5 years.

  • Comment posted by Djemba-Djemba, today at 14:07

    Young footballer wants to play for a team that churns out trophies while getting a reported salary alongside hidden indirect financial incentives. Who wouldn't?

    • Reply posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 14:13

      Indefatigable Spirit replied:
      Honest people.

  • Comment posted by fanofsport, today at 14:05

    Overpriced no doubt over paid. No wonder he wants an easy ride for lots of cash, that's exactly why players use Man city as a stepping stone to bigger clubs. Haaland is a good example, bleed the club dry and leave for a bigger club. Haha comical. And with 115 cases of fraud against them good luck hahaha minnows.

    • Reply posted by fufyufyu, today at 14:21

      fufyufyu replied:
      Excellent post. The wit of a banker

  • Comment posted by Common Sense is not so common, today at 14:04

    Why join a team with 115 charges hanging over them?

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 14:06

      Leanne replied:
      Hopefully to win many trophies.

      #Haaland52 #93:20 #Treble

  • Comment posted by GSB-OUT , today at 14:01

    Pep Gvardiol's son presumably. Nepotism!

  • Comment posted by Holamigos, today at 13:59

    Add tapping up another clubs player to the 115 still in the system.

    • Reply posted by 1968STEVE, today at 14:09

      1968STEVE replied:
      We could always try hacking other teams scouting systems next.

  • Comment posted by Rich-D, today at 13:55

    Would be a good signing for City. Ideal scenario is to be able top up a quality squad with one or two big transfers each summer. Minimal disruption, others to pick up the slack whilst they adjust.
    Whilst we (LFC) are performing open heart surgery on our midfield 🤣 (although doing it quite well, I think!)

    • Reply posted by 1968STEVE, today at 14:08

      1968STEVE replied:
      Can't argue with that. Liverpool bought 2 midfielders I would happily have taken if we had the space. City will maintain the standard of the left side of defence whilst bringing the average age down if we sign Gvardiol. Should recoup the 2 outlays for Kovacic and Gvardiol with sales of Cancelo and probably Laporte

