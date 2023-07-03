Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Kieron Bowie played 39 games for Raith before heading south of the border to English football

Northampton Town have re-signed Fulham forward Kieron Bowie on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old scored five goals in 40 appearances as the Cobblers won promotion from League Two last term.

He has yet play a senior game for Fulham since joining them from Scottish club Raith Rovers two years ago.

"He is a key signing for us. We know exactly what we are getting and Kieron knows what his role is and what we expect from him," said boss Jon Brady.

"We feel Kieron improved as a player during his time with us last season and we are delighted he will be back to continue that development with us in League One.

"He is a popular figure both in the dressing room and amongst the fans and it is great news that he will be back at Sixfields. The fact that a Premier League club like Fulham are willing to send Kieron back to us is a big compliment to both the club and the environment we have created," Brady told the club website. external-link

Bowie is Northampton's second signing since winning promotion, following former Barrow defender Patrick Brough.

They will start the new season with a home game against Stevenage - who were also promoted last season - on 5 August.

Goalkeeper Tom King, meanwhile, has joined Premier League club Wolves on a free transfer after playing eight games for the Cobblers last season.

