Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Adam Montgomery made 33 appearances in all competitions for St Johnstone last season

Fleetwood Town have signed Celtic full-back Adam Montgomery on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at St Johnstone and made 28 appearances in the Scottish Premiership.

Montgomery played alongside Cod Army boss Scott Brown in the latter's final appearance for the Parkhead side in May 2021.

Fleetwood start the season with a trip to Carlisle on Saturday, 5 August.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.