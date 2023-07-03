Joy Mukena: Centre-back signs for Crawley on two-year deal
Crawley Town have signed centre-back Joy Mukena on a two-year deal following his exit from National League South side St Albans.
The 24-year-old made almost 100 appearances for the sixth-tier club since 2020, helping them reach the play-off final last season.
He began his career in Tottenham's academy and joined Watford in 2017 but did not appear for their first-team.
The defender has also played for non-league side Bracknell Town.
