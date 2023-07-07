Alfredo Morelos and Allan McGregor are two of this summer's most high-profile free agents

The sight of Rangers' all-time top European goalscorer Alfredo Morelos training on his own while he looks for a new club brought into sharp focus the precarious nature of life for some footballers.

The Colombia striker, still only 27, is no isolated case. He is just one of the most visible thanks to his high profile and the power of social media.

It's that time of the year again when thousands of players either find themselves shown the door by their clubs or launch themselves into the unknown in the hope of getting something better.

No wonder PFA Scotland has departments that offer help with their members' mental health and searches for work outside football - something that is particularly useful for full-time players transitioning to part-time.

Its annual showcase and exit trials, which usually has a 90%+ success rate in finding new clubs for players, had 30 taking part this year looking to catch the eye of more than 100 coaches and scouts.

Player relations officer - and former Scotland striker - Craig Beattie says "the feedback from scouts and coaches was positive".

Indeed, from the list leaving Scottish clubs and Scots exiting clubs in England alone, you could acquire a full team of internationally-capped players.

No other Scottish club is going to pay what would be required to keep Morelos in Scotland. And the same can be said of Filip Helander, the Sweden centre-back released by Rangers, and Greece goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas after his exit from Celtic.

There are other big names out there, although being on the wrong side of 30 means managers will need some convincing before adding the likes of former Scotland players James McArthur, Steven Fletcher, Chris Martin and Gary Mackay-Steven, ex-Republic of Ireland winger Aiden McGeady or St Johnstone stalwart David Wotherspoon.

In the case of Allan McGregor, the former Scotland goalkeeper finds himself at a decisive point of his career having been released by Rangers on the wrong side of 40.

So who are the prize bargains who Premiership clubs might realistically target should they wish someone with more longevity?

Premiership Free Agent XI

The Transfermarkt website gives some inflated values for players even when out of contract, but it is a fairly reasonable tool to compare the worth of players against one another.

If you rule out Morelos, Helander and Barkas, the most valued out-of-contract players released by Scottish clubs, plus Scots released in England, could give you a Premiership team of...

Six of the best

Jack Fitzwater

Livingston manager David Martindale had long been resigned to losing the Englishman, who arrived from West Bromwich Albion in 2020.

The 25-year-old centre-back has been a key performer for the West Lothian side but obviously believes he can find a bigger stage for his talents.

Michael Rose

The former Aberdeen and Ayr United centre-back would be able to hold his own in most Premiership defences.

Rose, 27, fell out of favour after the turn of the year as Coventry City just missed out on promotion to the Premier League. However, the Scot has been a regular performer in England's second tier and was coveted by Stoke City in January.

Connor McLennan

McLennan made his Aberdeen debut in 2016 and became a fixture in the first-team squad two years later. But he has yet to live up to his early promise and failed to be a regular starter on loan to St Johnstone last season.

However, he is still only 23 and moving out of the Pittodrie comfort zone after 15 years there might just what he needs to reignite his career.

Stuart McKinstry

Leeds United paid a handsome fee for McKinstry when he broke through with Motherwell as a 19-year-old. However, he was released after his parent club were relegated after a loan spell at Fir Park during which he found minutes in short supply.

The winger is still only 20 and, with Stoke and Harrogate Town both being linked the young Scot, there are obviously others out there who remain convinced about his potential.

Brian Schwake

Schwake has exited Livingston without having made a first-team appearance, but at 21 the American has already amassed 85 games in senior football during loan spells with Edinburgh City and Greenock Morton.

That is not bad going considering goalkeepers are said to mature later and you would imagine there should be a few parties interested in continuing his development.

Ian Harkes

The Derby-born son of former United States international midfielder John Harkes has been a regular starter for Dundee United since arriving from DC United in 2019.

His reputation will have taken a dent by being part of a side that meekly succumbed to relegation from the Premiership, but the former USA youth international would add something to most top-flight midfields outside of the Old Firm.

Top free agents in Scotland or Scots in England

Value of free agents according to Transfermarkt:

£6m: Alfredo Morelos, striker 27 (Rangers).

£3m: Vasilis Barkas, goalkeeper 29 (Celtic).

£2m: Filip Helander, centre-half 30 (Rangers).

£600,000: Jack Fitzwater, centre-half 25 (Livingston).

£500,000: Michael Rose, centre-half 27 (Coventry City).

£450,000: Ian Harkes, midfielder 28 (Dundee United); Gary Mackay-Steven, winger 32 (Heart of Midlothian); Liam Smith, right-back 27 (Dundee United); Curtis Main, striker 31 (St Mirren); Robert Snodgrass, midfielder 35 (Heart of Midlothian).

£400,000: James McArthur, midfielder 35 (Crystal Palace); David Wotherspoon, midfielder 33 (St Johnstone).

£375,000: David Cancola, midfielder 26 (Ross County); Connor McLennan, forward 23 (Aberdeen); Ryan Sweeney, defender 26 (Dundee).

£350,000: Jake Carroll, left-back 31 (Motherwell); Peter Pawlett, midfielder 32 (Dundee United); Michael Smith, right-back 34 (Heart of Midlothian); Theo Bair, forward 23 (St Johnstone).

£325,000: Stuart McKinstry, left winger 20 (Leeds United); Blair Alston, midfielder 31 (Kilmarnock); Josh Morris, midfielder 31 (Motherwell).

£300,000: Chris Martin, striker 34 (Queens Park Rangers); Allan McGregor, goalkeeper 41 (Rangers); Marley Watkins, forward 32 (Aberdeen); Ryan Edwards, centre-half 29 (Dundee United); Joe Lewis, goalkeeper 35 (Aberdeen); Alan Power, midfielder 35 (Kilmarnock); Dominic Samuel, forward 29 (Ross County); Jordan Marshall, defender 26 (Dundee).

£250,000: Aiden McGeady, winger 37 (Hibernian); Brian Schwake, goalkeeper 21 (Livingston).

£225,000: Arnaud Djoum, midfielder 34 (Dundee United); Alex Jakubiak, forward 26 (Dundee).

£200,000: Steven Fletcher, striker 36 (Dundee United); Liam Bridcutt, midfielder 34 (Blackpool); Ross Stewart, goalkeeper 28 (Heart of Midlothian); Cillian Sheridan, forward 34 (Dundee); Elliot Parish, goalkeeper 33 (St Johnstone); Robbie Hemfrey, goalkeeper 21 (Rotherham United).