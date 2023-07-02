Alderney were beaten 6-1 by Jersey in their Muratti Vase semi-final in March

Alderney's only football team could be forced to pull out of their league unless they get more players.

Alderney Nomads play in Guernsey's Priaulx League, travelling to their neighbouring island for away games.

But after Alderney missed out on a place at next week's Island Games a number of their experienced players quit, leaving them short on numbers.

"If it's the same squad as last year I would say we won't be in the league," said manager Alan Adamson.

The Ridunians finished bottom of the eight-team Priaulx League - Guernsey's top level of football - with just one win from their 21 matches and 14 points off second-from-bottom Guernsey Rangers.

It is a far cry from the 2018-19 season when Alderney finished in second place, losing out on the title to St Martins by just three points.

"It was a really, really difficult season for them last year," added Adamson to BBC Channel Islands.

"Fair play to the lads, they kept it going to the end because going to Guernsey with 11 players and no subs was pretty soul-destroying."

Alderney's 'national' team plays Jersey and Guernsey in alternate years for the right to play in the Muratti Vase final - their only win came in 1920

It is the second time in eight years that the club has faced a player crisis - in 2015 they had to quit the Guernsey league system because of a lack of numbers.

The island does have a representative side which plays an annual semi-final game against either Jersey or Guernsey in the Muratti Vase - they lost 6-1 to Jersey in March.

But their side was dealt a blow last September when they were one of three sides not to gain entry to the Island Games.

The event's 16-team tournament was over-subscribed and Alderney were one of three islands, along with Hitra and the Western Isles, to miss out on a place.

Adamson said the club could merge with a side in Guernsey, or could look to sign Guernsey-based players who want matches in the island's top tier.

"If there's any players in Guernsey that want regular football, get in touch with anybody at the Alderney Football Association," he said.

"We can offer them Priaulx games, definitely the away games, and if it proved they were useful we can also look to get them up to play the home games.

"We just really need a competitive squad - not just 11 players, but 11 players and subs that can compete because it's not fair to go into the season with the same numbers as we did last season."