Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Ryan Bennett played for Cambridge's closest rivals Peterborough United earlier in his career

Defender Ryan Bennett has agreed a new one-year contract with League One club Cambridge United.

The 33-year-old former Wolves, Norwich and Swansea centre-back joined the U's in January on a contract to the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

He made 21 appearances as Mark Bonner's side saved themselves from relegation by winning their final game.

"Extending Ryan's stay with us was a big aim of mine at the end of last season," head coach Bonner said.

"I talked throughout the second half of last season about him being a player you can rely on, about having high standards and being low maintenance. These are only a few of his qualities.

"Clearly a player of excellent experience, we all saw and felt his impact in the team last season and I am sure everyone will see this as another strong addition to the team we are building.

"Ryan still has plenty to offer and his presence will help us consistently find our best levels, as well as improve the players around him."

Cambridge start the new season with a home game against Oxford United on 5 August.