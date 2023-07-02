David Sharpe left former club Wigan Athletic following a takeover in 2018

Mansfield Town chief executive David Sharpe has left the League Two club to focus on family business interests.

The 32-year-old was appointed in September 2020 after five months as their director of football.

Sharpe previously spent three-and-half years as Wigan Athletic chairman after his grandfather Dave Whelan stepped down from the role in 2015.

"David leaves the club with our highest esteem and gratitude," Mansfield owners John and Carolyn Radford said.

"He has an exceptional reputation as a first-class operator within football and we've been privileged to get to know a man whose integrity, decency and values have shone through in everything he has done for the club."

Carolyn Radford will now replace Sharpe as CEO, having vacated the role after nine years when he was appointed.

Mansfield reached the League Two play-off final in 2021-22, but lost to Port Vale at Wembley.

Last season, they finished eighth in the table, missing out on a play-off place on goal difference only.

"Seeing us reach a record of 5,000 season ticket sales in my last few days at the club gave me a huge sense of pride and joy," Sharpe said.

"I truly believe the squad we have built together over the last few seasons, with a few more additions during this window, will see the team in a very good place this season and the seasons to come.

"League Two will be more competitive than ever this season but I am very confident everything is in place for it to be a very successful one for the club."

He added: "Family will always be the priority in my life and whilst I am devastated to leave the football club, working for the family business is a priority right now and I can't look past that.

"I'm proud of what we have put in place together at the club over the last three years and whilst I was always craving that promotion, I firmly believe this could be on the horizon very soon."