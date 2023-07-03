Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glasgow City will begin their defence of the Scottish title at home to a Hibernian side now managed by their own former interim head coach, Grant Scott.

City won the Scottish Women's Premier League for a 16th time on a dramatic final day ahead of Celtic and Rangers.

Runners-up Celtic's opener on Sunday, 13 August is away to Craig Feroz's newcomers, Montrose, who have enjoyed back-to-back promotions.

New Rangers new head coach Jo Potter takes her side to face Spartans.

Debbi McCulloch's Edinburgh side went unbeaten in their final 10 games of last season and will hope to continue that momentum against the team who eventually finished third under Malky Thomson.

Celtic-Rangers derbies attracted unprecedented large crowds last season, but the Glasgow rivals do not meet in the league until Sunday, 22 October.

Champions City's visit to Rangers, who they defeated on last season's final day, on Sunday, 27 August is the first match-up between the league's three leading sides as Leanne Ross looks to lead her team to another title in her first full season in charge.

Meanwhile, Celtic host City in midweek commencing 2 October.

The first derby between Heart of Midlothian, who finished fourth, and Hibs, who were fifth, will take place on Sunday, 10 September.

Hearts begin the campaign by visiting a Hamilton Academical side beginning life under new head coach Robert Watson, who was previously assistant to Gary Doctor as they avoided relegation with a play-off win over Gartcairn.

Aberdeen's new head coach when they open the season at home to Motherwell has yet to be decided, while Dundee United are at home to Partick Thistle.

Promoted Livingston, under new manager Mike Ross, begin their first campaign in SWPL2 at home to Kilmarnock, while Gartcairn are at home to Queen's Park.

Relegated Glasgow Women visit Boroughmuir Thistle, now under former Hearts boss Andy Enwood.